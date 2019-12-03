|
|
Gene Paige 1938—2019
Gene E. Paige, 81, Gene went home to be with the Lord on December 3, 2019 in Lena, IL.
He will be truly missed by his family. Gene was born on May 13, 1938 in Nora Township to Roy and Ruby (Doubler) Paige. Gene spent his life farming and being a good steward of the land.He married Crystal D. (Koester) Paige on July 5, 1958 in Steele, ND. Gene and Crystal farmed together for 40 years in rural Stephenson County and raised three children. After retiring from farming Gene worked for Saputo Cheese and Badger State Ethanol. Gene was a member of Prince of Peace Church.
Gene is survived by his wife of 61 years Crystal; brother Gerald (Betty) Paige of Dallas, TX; Three children- Nancy Jean-Paige (Richard) Jogerst of Lena, Billy (Donna) Paige of Monroe, WI, and Paula (Justin) Mowbray of Columbia, SC;
Seven grandchildren- James (Lauren) McGowan, Sadie McGowan, Elizabeth Paige, Danielle (Shawn) Robieson, Katlin, Paige and Zachariah Post, Christian Mowbray;
Seven great-grandchildren- Payton Paige, Bentiely Paige, Ellianna Paige, Ethan McGowan, Theodore Robieson, Casey McGowan, Paige Vehmeier and an eighth expected in April.
Gene is preceded by his parents.
Gene's love, guidance, smile, and laughter will be greatly missed, but we celebrate his Heavenly Homecoming.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Freeport, IL, with a visitation from 9:30 am until time of service.
Visitation will be held from 4:30 to 8:00 pm Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home, Lena, IL.
Officiating the service will be Pastor Karen Tews.
Interment will take place at Lena Burial Park.
A luncheon to follow the Interment at the Lena Community Center.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019