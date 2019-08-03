|
Gene "Bill" W. Carroll 1947—2019
Gene "Bill" William Carroll, age 71 of Freeport IL, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 29, 2019. He was born on August 7, 1947 in Oregon, IL. Bill was the son of Bernice (Holbert) and Gene E. Carroll. He attended Freeport High School and Highland Community College. He married his wife of 34 years, Cindy Carroll, on March 28, 1985 in Freeport, IL. Bill served his country in the Navy where he earned the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and Vietnam Campaign Medal. He was discharged with a rank of BM3. Bill was employed at MiTek in Winslow, IL and was a draftsman for 30 years. He also worked at and retired from the Illinois Department of Employment Security, where Cindy also worked. Bill actively served his community by being a member of the Elks, Eagles and Moose Clubs. He was active in Vietnow, Motoring Vets, DAV and ABATE. Bill had great passion for helping veterans. He was a longtime member of the VFW. He served as Vice Commander and Chaplain at the local chapter. He worked tirelessly to keep the VFW lodge operating and took great pride in his many contributions there. Bill had a great enthusiasm for life and had many talents. Bill was a musician for most of his life. He played in various bands publicly throughout the area. He also gathered with a dedicated, close group of men to simply do what they loved – play music together. He played the drums, guitar, saxophone and sang lead and backup vocals. Bill was an avid golfer and played as much as he could. He was an artist. He loved drawing and painting, and his home is filled with art he created. Bill shared a passion for traveling with Cindy. They toured the country in his Corvettes, which he deeply loved. Bill and Cindy were part of a close-knit group of other Corvette enthusiasts. They attended countless car shows and went on long distance trips together. Bill had a great passion for Harley Davison motorcycles. He loved to ride as much as he could. He and Cindy traveled all over on his Harley and shared the love of the road with those they rode with regularly. Bill is survived by his sisters Pat Nilles of Freeport, IL and Nancy Cali of Freeport, IL, daughter Julie Carroll of Mukwonago, WI, sons Dan Carroll of Kewaskum, WI and Troy (Katie) Pearce of Des Moines, IA and grandchildren Haley Schnepper, Alex Schnepper, Ava Dennert, Savanna Mlejnek, Lilly Carroll, Teagan Carroll, Brooklyn Carroll, Kayla Gritzmacher, Haley Schnepper, Alex Schnepper and Marah Pearce. He was preceded in death by his wife Cindy Carroll, sister Linda Myer and parents Bernice and Tony Cali and Gene E Carroll. In lieu of flowers, donations can be given to: Gene and Cynthia Carroll Charitable Memorial Benefit Fund, Cornerstone Credit Union, 550 W Meadows Dr, Freeport, IL 61032. Internment will take place at Oakland Cemetery & Mausoleum. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 9 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at the Eagles Club in Freeport. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019