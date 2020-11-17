Gene Yount 1932—2020

Gene passed away November 14, 2020 at home with his wife by his side. He was born in Polo, IL to Lawrence and Lucille (Moring) Yount. He married Bobbie Golliday on June 3, 1968 in Galena, IL.

Gene worked for Baker Bros. as a driver, he then became Mgr. of Janitorial Services for FJS, then a Rockford Life Ins. Agent where he was named lifeman 2 consecutive years. Upon retiring, he enjoyed fishing for bullheads and making short family trips and working on his own cars. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. He was a member of the Freeport Moose Lodge. He was a proud father, grandfather, and friend to everyone he met.

Gene is survived by his wife Bobbie of 53 years, his children: Pamela (Peter) Zegabe of Jacksonville, FL, Kitti Yount of Norwalk, CA, Charles (Tammy) Yount, Greg (Elisha) Yount, all of Freeport, IL, Buffy (Andy) Barr of Cedarville, IL, and a very special sister-in-law, Ireatha.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one brother.

A visitation will be held on Friday November 20, 2020, from 9 AM to 10 AM, at the Schwarz Park Blvd Chapel in Freeport, IL. A private service will follow at 10 AM. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.



