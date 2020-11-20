Georgiann Otylia Kukla (Klosowski) 1931—2020

Georgiann Otylia Kukla (Klosowski) passed away on November 17, 2020 at her home in Lisle, IL. She was born to Pauline (Grzegorczyk) Klosowski and William Klosowski of Kawkawlin, MI on February 22, 1931.

She was the sister to three siblings including her older brother late Harold Klosowski; younger sister Barbara Felske (Klosowski) of Frankenmuth, MI; and younger sister Sr. Maria (Marnie) Klosowski of Omaha, NE.

She was the wife of Leo Richard Kukla (July 31, 1933 – January 8, 2003) and the mother to four children including Kevin Kukla (Patti Robinson) of Hanover Park, IL; Katrina (Richard) Vigsnes (Kukla) of Oak Park, IL; Kenneth Kukla (Amy Orzech) of Waukesha, WI; and Kris Kukla (Amanda Moro) of Tucson, AZ. She is the grandmother of nine including Stephen Kukla, John Kukla, Annie Kukla, Henry Kukla, Lucy Kukla, Jack Kukla, Ingrid Vigsnes, Piper Kukla and Quinn Kukla.

Georgiann was a long-time resident of Freeport, IL and taught at Aquin High School for many years. She valued education and saw all four children receive advanced college degrees. She received her bachelor's degree from Central Michigan University and her master's degree from Columbia University in the City of New York.

Georgiann was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Freeport where she volunteered for the cookie walk at Christmas and weekly perpetual adoration. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, cooking and baking for her family and friends. She donated many of her knitted items to different charities including Freeport Memorial Hospital. She was an avid letter writer and mailed many greeting cards. She never missed someone's birthday. She was always happy to spend time with her friends playing cards. Her card club met for almost 40 years.

A private mass and funeral service is planned at St. Thomas Church followed by a burial at Calvary Cemetery in Freeport IL. There will be a virtual (ZOOM) rememberance prayer service on December 3, 2020 at 7 p.m. CST.

Arrangements are being made with Schwarz Funeral Homes, 816 South Galena Ave, Freeport, IL 61032.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Thomas Catholic Church or Aquin Central Catholic High School in Georgiann Kukla's name are encouraged.



