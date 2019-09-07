|
Georgina Laux Garcia Milligan 1941—2019
Georgina Laux Garcia "Milligan" (Weatherby, Bolen) 78, of Pueblo Colorado found her peace on August 25th, 2019 at the Sangre De Christo Hospice Home (Pueblo, CO). She was born to Fernando Laux Rock and Mariana Garcia Treviño of Mexico City, Mexico.(sis.Alex & bro.Fernando) of Germanic, Spanish & Meso-American (Indian) descent. She graduated from the elite Mexico City "Colegio Aleman Alexander von Humboldt" Prep School. As a foreign exchange student at Parsons College (Iowa) she met Michael D Milligan of Freeport Illinois, they were blessed with 3 healthy sons (Mike, Yancey & Lando) They were the high joy of her life. She persevered with strength, dignity and purpose at all costs to raise her sons. She spoke & wrote fluent German, English and Spanish. Her penmanship would make John Hancock envy. Georgina, a trained Accordiast (Norteno Polka Style) Ballarina & Folkloric Dancer performed at the Palacio de Bellas Artes, Mexico City(The Carnegie Hall of Latin America). She brought her Lineage, Beauty & Profound Spirit to the Midwest. One of her first jobs was as a bookkeeper to successful restaurateur Lyle King, who was impressed by her refinement, skills and work ethic. A 15 year career with Economy Fire & Casualty Co (Kemper) & a Nursing degree from Highlands College were also proud accomplishments She lived the last 15 years in Pueblo Colorado, near 2 of her sons. She worked into her 70s, Paying her own way
She is survived by her sons Michael Milligan LCSW & Shannon Milligan Santa Fe New Mexico and their son Phoenix. Yancey and Joni Milligan & daughter Chesney of Pueblo Colorado, Lando and Maria Milligan of Madison Wisconsin and their daughter Brynanna. Her Sister, retired dentist, Alex Devesa (Eduardo Devesa Brown dec.) and her extended family in Mexico City . She earned her Peace. We miss you mom.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 7 to Sept. 14, 2019