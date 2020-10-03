Gerald "Jerry" Friesenecker 1938—2020
Gerald "Jerry" Friesenecker died September 28, 2020 at Amita Mercy Hospital in Aurora, IL after an extended illness.
Jerry was born on January 1, 1938 to Bernice (Jenkins) and Frank Fink in Freeport, IL. Sadly, his father passed away a year later. In 1947, Bernice married Charles Friesenecker, and Jerry was adopted by Charles. A proud Pretzel and graduate of Freeport High School in 1955, Jerry became a "Domer" graduating with a Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1959. Jerry served in the United States Army, earning an honorable discharge in 1967.
On June 18, 1960, Jerry married Mary Jo Bangasser of Freeport, IL. Together, they had two children, Julie, (1967-1992) and Steve (1968) of Poplar Grove, IL. Mary Jo passed away from illness in 2008, and Jerry married a longtime family friend Kathryn Blaskovich of Aurora, IL in 2009. Kathy's family immediately anointed him "Grandpa Jerry", including her children Jon Blaskovich (Jennifer) of Branford, CT and Jay Blaskovich (Stacey) of Tampa, FL and grandchildren, Courtney (Zachary), Sophie, Hannah, Cole, and Greta.
Jerry was employed at Richards-Wilcox in Aurora for 38 years, retiring as the National Sales Manager. His business travels took him to Milwaukee, Kansas City, Omaha, Minneapolis and finally Aurora where he lived for 54 years.
Jerry loved to travel, from hiking the Scottish Highlands to extended train tours that zig-zagged across the United States. He was an avid golfer, rarely missed a Notre Dame or Chicago Bears game on TV, and faithfully wore Cubbie blue. He also served as President of the Aurora Evening Lions Club and the Serra Club of Aurora, was a devout Catholic, and donated much of his time to help better his local community. Most of all, Jerry will be remembered for his big, loving heart. He'd attend as many of his grandchildren's events as he could, and he would support his friends' and neighbors' children too. So many that knew Jerry, considered him to be the nicest man they had ever met.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Angels in Aurora. The service will be private due to COVID-19. A private burial service in Freeport, IL, will take place on Saturday, October 17. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, in an effort to end childhood cancer in his honor. You can also honor Jerry by eating your favorite ice cream every year on January 1st, his birthday.
