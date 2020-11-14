1/
Gerald P. Morhardt
1932 - 2020
Gerald P. Morhardt 1932—2020
Gerald P. Morhardt, 88, of Scales Mound, IL, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Gerald was born on March 10, 1932 in Dubuque, IA, the son of Jake and Sadie (Altfillisch) Morhardt. He was united in marriage to Donna Falancer on September 16, 1961 at St. Michael's Church in Galena, IL.
Gerry grew up on farms in the Elizabeh and Scales Mound area. He attended Elizabeth Schools and served in the U. S. Army during the Korean Conflict from September 29, 1952 to September 4, 1954.
After the service he worked for the Jo Daviess Service Company, was a milk hauler and farmed with his Dad until after his father's death, then took over the family dairy farm.
Surviving is his wife Donna, a brother, Richard (Marjorie Colin) Morhardt of Scales Mound; six nieces and nephews and their families.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Sadie; two children in infancy; his sister, Patricia (Ed) Meyer; in-laws, Kenneth and Mary Falancer, James (Mary Ann Pask) Falancer; a nephew, David Hesselbacher and great-nephew, Andrew Trebian.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Due to the Covid-19 virus a Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial was in the Scales Mound Township Cemetery. The Miller & Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound assisted the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Miller & Steinke Funeral Home - Scales Mound
316 South St.
Scales Mound, IL 61075
(815) 845-2218
