Geraldine F. Cole

Geraldine F. Cole Obituary
Geraldine F. Cole 1951—2019
Pastor Geraldine F. Cole, fondly known as "Mama," of Dixon, IL passed to her eternal home November 30th surrounded by her family and loved ones in the home she loved. She was born December 23, 1951 at and Roberta Bruce in Freeport, IL. On May 27, 1977, she was joined in Holy Matrimony to Michael F. Cole in Freeport. Visitation will be held at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home Freeport, IL, Friday December 6, 2019 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Her Celebration of Life will be held Saturday December 7, 2019 at First United Methodist Church in Dixon, IL commencing at 11:00 a.m. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to view Mrs. Cole's full obituary and to share memories.

Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
