Geraldine M. Weier 1942—2020
Geraldine Mae Weier, age 77 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, IL. She was born October 26, 1942; the daughter of the late George and Merna (Brinkmeier) Johnson. She graduated from Freeport High School with the class of 1961. She was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from June of 1961 to December of 1962.
Geraldine owned the Pearl City Café for 15 years and worked as a CNA at the Stephenson Nursing Center in Freeport and at Freidensheim in Monroe, WI. She was also an AVON Representative for 31 years and a Girl Scout Leader for 31 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Freeport. Geraldine had several other memberships including: Girl Scouts Association for 30 years, the Pearl City American Legion, Pearl City Auxiliary, and was a charter member of the Pearl City Lioness.
She is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Jeffrey) Everson of Monroe, WI, Flora (Gregory) Lawson of Freeport, Alice (Rick) Edwards of Stockton, and Nanette (Raymond) Maher of Winnebago, IL; grandchildren, Dustin Edwards, Justin Everson, Kimberlee Welch, William Edwards, Jordan Everson, Toryanna Rossi, Donovan Rossi, and Paige Haas; 11 great grandchildren; and sisters, Donna Downing of Freeport, Pauline (Allen) Groezinger of Freeport, Sandy (Charles) Robinson of Nevada, Joyce Brooks of MO, Beverly Huyck of Freeport; and brother, Terry (Mona) Johnson of Rockford.
She was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, Durwood "Skip" Weier.
Private services will be held. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
