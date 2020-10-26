1/1
Geraldine M. Weier
1942 - 2020
{ "" }
Geraldine Mae Weier, age 77 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, IL. She was born October 26, 1942; the daughter of the late George and Merna (Brinkmeier) Johnson. She graduated from Freeport High School with the class of 1961. She was a Veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from June of 1961 to December of 1962.
Geraldine owned the Pearl City Café for 15 years and worked as a CNA at the Stephenson Nursing Center in Freeport and at Freidensheim in Monroe, WI. She was also an AVON Representative for 31 years and a Girl Scout Leader for 31 years. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Freeport. Geraldine had several other memberships including: Girl Scouts Association for 30 years, the Pearl City American Legion, Pearl City Auxiliary, and was a charter member of the Pearl City Lioness.
She is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Jeffrey) Everson of Monroe, WI, Flora (Gregory) Lawson of Freeport, Alice (Rick) Edwards of Stockton, and Nanette (Raymond) Maher of Winnebago, IL; grandchildren, Dustin Edwards, Justin Everson, Kimberlee Welch, William Edwards, Jordan Everson, Toryanna Rossi, Donovan Rossi, and Paige Haas; 11 great grandchildren; and sisters, Donna Downing of Freeport, Pauline (Allen) Groezinger of Freeport, Sandy (Charles) Robinson of Nevada, Joyce Brooks of MO, Beverly Huyck of Freeport; and brother, Terry (Mona) Johnson of Rockford.
She was preceded in death by her parents and the love of her life, Durwood "Skip" Weier.
Private services will be held. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
October 26, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you at this difficult time.
Carol Weier and family
Family
October 26, 2020
My kids loved going to Gerry’s Cafe! She made our visits fun and tasty! I also worked with Gerry in Girl Scouting and she helped me become a better Leader. She was a wonderful addition to our Troop’s trip to Disney World!

My love and prayers go to her beloved girls and their families.
Patsy Corbett
Friend
October 25, 2020
My sympathy to Geraldine's family
Jill Lawler
October 25, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Janet Heuser
Friend
October 25, 2020
With sincere sympathy to friends and family of Geraldine's passing.
Don Southard
October 25, 2020
RIP Aunt Geraldine. While the miles kept us apart I remember and cherish all the times that we were together. Those we love can never be more than a thought away.. for as long as there is a memory they live in our hearts to stay. We all love you.
VALERIE WHITT
Family
October 25, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. We remember your family when you all attended Bible School at Van Brocklin UMC, now Van Brocklin - Florence UMC. May God Bless you all
Gene & Phyllis Goodsell
Friend
October 24, 2020
Sincere sympathy to Geraldine's family. May she rest in peace.
Vera Kempel
October 24, 2020
To Melissa, Flora, and the entire Weier family;
So sorry to read of your mother's passing. I remember her well, and how she, "Pearl City Cafe", sponsored our softball team one summer. Your dad was our coach. Good memories. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.

Sue Kuhlmyer
Susan Kuhlmyer
Friend
October 24, 2020
I am very sorry for your loss. Sending thoughts & prayers for your family
Bonita Gennusa
Acquaintance
