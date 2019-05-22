|
Geraldine "Jerry" McClellan 1926—2019
Geraldine "Jerry" R. McClellan, 92, of Freeport met her Savior face to face May 21, 2019 held closely by loving family members at Heritage Woods in Freeport. She was born August 28, 1926 in Flint, MI the daughter of John and Thelma (Kenyon) McNeilly. On June 14, 1947 she married the love of her life, Rev. Thomas T. McClellan in Cleveland, OH, enjoying 71 years of marriage. Jerry spent her life sharing the love of Jesus through children's ministry, women's bible study and by her husband's side at the pulpit; spending her final years of service as a member of Park Hills Evangelical Free Church.
Surviving are her two sons John (Carol) McClellan of Farmdale, OH and J "Mac" (Stancie) McClellan of Grand Haven, MI; two daughters Judy (Terry) Flickinger of Freeport and JoAnn (Rodger) Gorsline of Freeport; brother Gordon (Linda) McNeilly of Lawrenceville, GA; sister Phyllis (Bob) Blackwell of Southport, NC; ten grandchildren Troy (Michelle) McClellan, Lysa (Chip) DeVinney, Cheryl McClellan, Karen (Dan) Williamson, Martha McClellan, Chris (Tim) Frey, Joy (Tim) Hotchkiss, Heidi (Jeff) Schuldt, Gabriel Gorsline and Amber (Tom) Sherburne; 15 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother David McNeilly.
Funeral services will be 3:00 P.M. Sunday May 26, 2019 at Park Hills Evangelical Church with Pastor Mark Balmer and Pastor Tim Hotchkiss officiating. A visitation will be held Saturday May 25, 2019 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home from 3:00-6:00 P.M. and also Sunday 2:00 P.M. until the time of service at the church. Entombment will be in Oakland Cemetery & Mausoleum at a private family ceremony. Please visit and sign Jerry's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 22 to May 24, 2019