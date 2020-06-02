Ginger Lou (Richardson) Willing 1947—2020

73, of Byron. Ginger was born March 21, 1947 in Elgin, Ill. She died June 1, 2020.

Ginger is survived by her husband, Keith; her children – Cindi (Gary) Mielke of Ridott, Paula Pierce of Freeport, Keith (Michele) Willing, Jr. of Stillman Valley, and Becky (Matt) Garcia of Senoia, GA. Ginger was adopted mom of Toni (Craig) Lund of Oregon. Ginger enjoyed her many grandchildren – Jake (Abby) Mielke, Kayla (Shawn) Hoefle, Ashlynn (Austin) Tornow, Tom Pierce, Branden (Kaylie) Pierce, Garrett Pierce, Zachary, Elijah, Henry, and Emma Kate Garcia, Jacque (Brandon) Schmidt, and Brett (Danielle) Alexander. Ginger was blessed with ten great grandchildren.

Ginger is preceded in death by her parents, Donald and Elmina (Olson) Richardson, and her brother Glen Richardson; her in-laws, Paul & Frieda (Becker) Willing.

A celebration of life will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Serenity Hospice, 1658 S. Illinois Route 2, Oregon, IL 61061.



