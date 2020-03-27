|
Glenn Eugene Erdmier 1931—2020
Glenn Eugene Erdmier, 88, passed on Friday, March 27th, 2020 at home. Gene was born on August 22, 1931 in Shannon, IL to Glenn and Ruth (Fox) Erdmier. He married Mary Anne Frey on April 12th, 1953 at First Evangelical Church in Forreston, IL. He farmed for a short time and was a 33-year employee of Kelly Springfield Tire Company, one of 11 local employees hired to start the Freeport plant in 1963. Gene was a member of Park Hills Evangelical Free Church. He is a Korean War veteran in the U.S. Army. He was a Cubmaster of troop 253, Shannon, IL, a member of the Germania Club, Eagles Club, Lake Carroll Property Owners Association and National Rifle Association. He was also a 21-year cancer survivor. Gene most enjoyed spending time with his family. His past times included; social events, sporting events, hunting, golfing, boating, skiing and fishing. Since retirement Gene and Mary Anne have spent winter months in south Texas where they have made many friends. Gene is survived by his wife Mary Anne, sister Barbara Wepking of Sioux Falls, SD, sons Craig Erdmier (Bonnie) Rockford, IL, Gary L.Erdmier (Lori) Freeport, IL, daughter Patti Sanders (Todd) of Zeeland, MI, grandchildren Brittany Kistenfeger (Ryan) Collierville, TN, Cassie Erdmier Nashville, TN, Jared Erdmier (Tara) Rockford, IL, Brianna Erdmier Pecatonica, IL, Elayna Dailey (Logan) Carlisle, KY, Lindsay Edwards (Nate) Hudsonville, MI and Blake Sanders Zeeland, MI and great grandchildren, Ellison Kistenfeger, Paxton, Maddox and Aria Erdmier. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Betty Mesenbrink. Private family service will be held at Chapel Hill Gardens. Pastor Larry Elliot will officiate the services. Cremation rites have been accorded. To view and sign Gene's guestbook and/or leave a memory visit www.burketubbs.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 27 to Mar. 31, 2020