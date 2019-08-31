|
Gloria M. Epping 1925—2019
Gloria M. Epping, age 94 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Liberty Village in Freeport. She was born on June 2, 1925 in Charlotte, TX to Margarito and Isabel (Zapata) Vallarta. She married Donald Epping on June 28, 1953; he passed on September 7, 2007. Gloria had worked at Burgess Battery and Newell in Freeport. She was a woman of great faith, was a member of the First Church of the Open Bible of Freeport where she often volunteered. She enjoyed gardening, baking and quilting. Gloria loved nature, enjoyed fishing, early morning walks and vacationing with her family at Fish Lake. Her family was most important to her and she loved entertaining around the holidays. She is survived by her son, Steven (Lynn) Epping of Freeport; daughter, Sandra Epping of Lakemoor, IL; grandchildren, Shane, Andrea, Melissa and Rachel; 5 great grandchildren; siblings, Roy (Rose) Vallarta of Milwaukee, WI, Raymond (Beverly) Vallarta of Rockford, IL, Dora Vallarta of Los Angeles, CA, Frederick Vallarta of Chicago, IL, Helen Schoonhoven of Shannon, IL, and Daniel Vallarta of Scotts Valley, CA; sister-in-law, Joan (Alan) Bear of Orangeville, IL; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Blanche and Carmen; and brother, Jim. The family would like to thank Liberty Village for their compassionate care of Gloria during the last four years and FHN Hospice for comfort during the past 3 weeks. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3rd from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. The funeral service will be Wednesday, September 4th at 11:00 a.m. at the First Church of the Open Bible in Freeport. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established for FHN Hospice and Open Bible Church. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2019