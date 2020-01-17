|
Gloria Marie Stadel 1926—2020
Gloria Marie (Stadel) Winter, 93, of Stockton, IL, formerly of Schapville, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Waverly Place of Stockton.
Services will be 12:00 (Noon) Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Zion Presbyterian Church in Schapville, with Pastor Dottie Morizzo officiating. Burial will be in the church Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m. on Saturday at the church. The Miller & Steinke Funeral Home of Scales Mound is serving the family.
Gloria was the first born daughter of Howard and Meta (Wasmund) Stadel on June 14, 1926 She met Glenn Winter in September of 1944 at a dance at Moonlight Gardens, Menominee, IL. They were united in marriage on April 17, 1949. They spent the next 60 years raising their children and farming in beautiful Thompson Township.
Gloria graduated from Scales Mound High School in 1944, attended Platteville State Teachers College, Platteville at taught at Pea Ridge School, rural Scales Mound until she became a wife and mother.
She loved living on the farm and helping Glenn farm, but she also dedicated a lot of time to her church. She worked as a treasurer at Zion Presbyterian in Schapville, she also helped with the bazaar every year and volunteered for years at the Sonshine Center. She loved baking, especially apple pies with her sisters. Gloria always had cookies or cookie dough at her house and she always let her grandkids lick the beater. She loved playing games and cards, darning socks for Glenn, journaling, gardening and decorating cakes with Laurie.
Surviving are her children: Donald (Karen) Winter of Nora, IL, Laurie (Daryl) Pahnke of Stockton, IL; her daughter-in-law Simone Winter of Schapville IL; her grandchildren: Chad (Chris) Winter of Lena, Becky (Neill) Cahill of Stockton IL, Luke Winter of Lena IL, Amy (Lee) Jansen of Franklin, WI, and Erin (Toby) Spillane of Shullsburg, WI; her great grandchildren: Hudson, Korbin, and Max Winter, Aidan and Masyn Cahill, Grady and Bennett Winter, and Reva and Stella Spillane; her siblings, Jean (Ralph) Muchow of Galena, Dave (Ginny) Stadel of Dixon, and Howard (Jean) Stadel of Freeport, IL.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn, her son James, her sister Betty, and her great grandson Owen.
Gloria lived a wonderful life – her tires were well worn and she was ready to see her maker. She lived a long, simple, and quiet life in Schapville, and spent her days loving her family and being loved.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020