Glorya Kayser 1940—2020
Glorya Kayser, 79, of Lena, IL passed away on Monday, April 13, 2020 at Pearl Pavilion in Freeport, IL. She was born on December 9, 1940 in Freeport, IL to John and Edna (Parsons) McCoy. She married Karl Kayser on June 26, 1958 in Freeport, IL. Alongside her husband Karl, they owned and operated Double K Nursery and floral shop in Lena. She was an active member of the Freeport First Free Methodist Church in Freeport where she regularly played piano for services. She was a member of the Lena American Legion Auxiliary. Karl and Glorya used to go dancing in their younger years, and enjoyed traveling, especially to Arizona. She was an excellent cookie and pie baker, and loved cooking for family gatherings like Christmas and Thanksgiving.
Glorya is survived by her husband of 61 years, Karl of Lena, her brother-in-law Wieland Kayser of Lena, and his family, and several nieces and nephews, especially Crystal Crist, Dave Robinson, and Lon Ortkinson of whom were like children to Karl and Glorya.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Howard and Roger McCoy, and her sisters Irene McCoy, Vera Baker, and Joy Robinson.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A committal service will be held at Lena Burial Park in Lena, IL with Pastor Don Jamerson officiating, at a later date. A memorial has been established in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020