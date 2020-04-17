|
|
Gordon Winfield Cheeseman 1918—2020
Gordon passed away peacefully on March 3, 2020 in Tucson, Arizona. He was born to Max and Grace Cheeseman on an Illinois farm. He is survived by his wife Wilma, sister Phyllis, daughter Margaret, daughter-in-law Mary, and granddaughter Kate. He is predeceased by his wife of 60 years Cornelia, son Max, parents, brother Emerson, and infant grandson Andrew. After high school Gordon attended RCA Radio Institute in Chicago. Gordon worked on the engineering staff of radio station WDAN in Danville, IL. His 4½ years of Military service included working as a radar operator on B-24 bombers and as a Signal Corps Officer on the USS Missouri. He worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company on the mobile radio telephone service (the forerunner of today's cell phone) video and microwave transmission. He worked with Western Electric Co. in New York City on NASA's first man in space – Project Mercury taking Gordon to many places all over the world.
Throughout his life, Gordon's faith in God was the basis of his life – in everything he did and everywhere he went. He built a circle of friends around the world and stayed in touch with many of them. He was highly regarded by those in the workplace, in churches he attended, and in his retirement community.
Retirement activities were travelling the U.S. in an RV, photography, genealogy, bird watching, stamp collecting, square dancing, and bowling.
Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Champaign, IL.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020