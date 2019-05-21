|
Grace Emily Smith 1924—2019
Grace Emily (Keeney) Smith, 95, formerly of Lanark, passed away peacefully, May 3, 2019, at WinnPrairie Senior Living, Freeport, IL. She was born March 7, 1924, the daughter of Ray and Lulu (Kenney) Keeney. Grace graduated from Lanark High School in the Class of 1942. She then attended the University of Illinois for 2 years after which she taught at Rowland country school. While attending college, she dropped her library card; Merle found and returned it, which is how they met. She married Merle E. Smith on January 28, 1945, in the Little Church Around the Corner in New York City, NY. They farmed near Pomeroy, IA, until purchasing the Keeney family farm near Lanark in 1962, which is now a Centennial Farm. They retired in 1982. She was a member of the Lanark United Methodist Church, Wesleyan Fellowship, United Methodist Women and Grange. She was active in 4-H, a Cub Scout leader and golfed on Lake Carroll Ladies League. Together Merle and Grace enjoyed bus trips, winters in Arkansas and Florida, gardening, playing cards and dominoes. She loved shopping for bargains with her girls, played piano by ear, and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by their children: Ellen (Huey) Meier, Dakota, IL; Lyle (June) Smith, Lanark, IL; Jane (Steve) Smith, Milledgeville, IL , Judy Slick Legel, Sebring, FL; Robert (Francine) Smith, Morrison, IL. Grandchildren: David (Bonnie Freidag) Janssen, Susan (Kerry) Devine, Shelly (Scott) Mclain, Brian (Michele) Barklow, Bradley (Sara) Smith, Amy (Tommy) Enright, Renae (Todd) Bartels, Ron (Casey) Slick, Amanda (Simuel) Hampton, Lindsey (Jeff) Engelhardt, Justin (fiancé Stacy Tufte) Smith, Jevin Smith; Step-grandchildren: Melody (Pat) Horn, Kevin Lewallen, Misty Smith. 21 great grandchildren, 7 step-great grandchildren, 6 step-great great grandchildren; brothers-in-law: Loran (Pat) Smith, Beaverton, OR and Darrel (Kathy) Smith, Sac City, IA, 6 nieces and 4 nephews, and numerous cousins. She is predeceased by her husband of 73 years, Merle; her parents; infant sisters, Dorothy and Hazel; brother James Keeney; sister-in-law, Gladys Keeney; sons-in-law, Randy Slick and Bill Legel; one step granddaughter-in-law, Nancy Lewallen; one great grandson; in-laws, John and Ethlyn Smith; sisters-in-law, Lodine Brittain, Eileen Hout; brothers-in-law, Clyde Brittain, Grant Kneller, Don Hout.
Church services officiated by Pastor Jarrod Severing, will be held on May 25, 2019, at 11 a.m. with a visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service, at the Lanark United Methodist Church.
A memorial has been established. The family appreciates the care and support provided by the compassionate staff at WinnPrairie and FHN Hospice. Funeral arrangements provided by Russell- Frank Funeral Home. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com.
