|
|
Grace "Penny" Rote 1933—2020
Grace "Penny" Rote, age 87, of Monroe, formerly of Dakota, passed away Monday, March 16, 2020 at Pleasant View Nursing Home. She was born on January 19, 1933, the daughter of William and Gertrude (Hanson) Schumacher in Monroe. Penny was a graduate of Juda High School. She was united in marriage to Richard "Dick" M. Rote on October 14, 1950 in Geneseo, IL. Penny farmed alongside her husband, Dick, for several years; they stopped farming in the mid-1960's. She then devoted her time to taking care of her family and home. She was an avid gardener and cook. Penny was a past member of Rock Grove Lutheran Church and Home Bureau. Penny is survived by her 5 children, Richard (Pam) Rote of Davis, Randall (Lorinda) Rote of Durand, Ralph "Toby" (Jean) Rote of Janesville, Royce (Cindy) Rote of Fort Worth, TX, and Peggy Rote of Monroe; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren; sister, Charlene Suess; and brother, Gary (Rose) Schumacher. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick, in 2011; one brother, Ralph Schumacher; and 4 sisters, Marian Armstrong, Gladys Brugger, Patricia Nevenhoven, and Gloria Schumacher. Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Thursday, March 19, 2020 at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home with Pastor Brenda Byrne officiating. Burial will follow service in Dakota Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9AM until the time of service on Thursday, at the funeral home. Due to current health concerns there will be no luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Green County Humane Society. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020