Grant "Oggie" Nesemeier 1999—2020

Grant "Oggie" Nesemeier was born to Steve and Theresa (Eberle) Nesemeier December 24, 1999 in Blair, Nebraska. He passed away in August 2020 in Craig, Nebraska, at the age of 20 years.

Grant was known for his contagious laugh, lending a hand, and having a heart of gold.

Grant attended Oakland-Craig High School in Oakland, Nebraska. He later graduated from Job Corps in Chadron, Nebraska, where he specialized in welding.

He was preceded in death by his aunt, Elizabeth Eberle.

He is survived by his parents, Steve and Terry; brother, Nathan Nesemeier of Craig; twin brother, Cole Nesemeier of Craig; sister, Sassy Nesemeier of Uehling, NE; grandparents; aunts and uncles; cousins and friends.

If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 10:30 am, at the Craig Gymnasium with VISITATION: Wednesday, August 26, 4 - 8 pm at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland.

BURIAL: Thursday, August 27, 9:30 am at the Craig Cemetery.

MEMORIALS: To the family for future designation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store