1/1
Grant "Oggie" Nesemeier
1999 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grant's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grant "Oggie" Nesemeier 1999—2020
Grant "Oggie" Nesemeier was born to Steve and Theresa (Eberle) Nesemeier December 24, 1999 in Blair, Nebraska. He passed away in August 2020 in Craig, Nebraska, at the age of 20 years.
Grant was known for his contagious laugh, lending a hand, and having a heart of gold.
Grant attended Oakland-Craig High School in Oakland, Nebraska. He later graduated from Job Corps in Chadron, Nebraska, where he specialized in welding.
He was preceded in death by his aunt, Elizabeth Eberle.
He is survived by his parents, Steve and Terry; brother, Nathan Nesemeier of Craig; twin brother, Cole Nesemeier of Craig; sister, Sassy Nesemeier of Uehling, NE; grandparents; aunts and uncles; cousins and friends.
If you or someone you know is thinking about suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
MEMORIAL SERVICE: Thursday, August 27, 2020, 10:30 am, at the Craig Gymnasium with VISITATION: Wednesday, August 26, 4 - 8 pm at Pelan Funeral Services in Oakland.
BURIAL: Thursday, August 27, 9:30 am at the Craig Cemetery.
MEMORIALS: To the family for future designation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Aug. 26 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Pelan Funeral Services
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Craig Gymnasium
Send Flowers
AUG
27
Burial
09:30 AM
Craig Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pelan Funeral Services
310 S Charde Ave
Oakland, NE 68045
(402) 685-5673
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Pelan Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved