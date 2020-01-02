|
|
Harlow "Harpo" William Wilson 1934—2019
Harlow "Harpo" William Wilson born August 18, 1934 passed peacefully at FHN Memorial Hospital surrounded by family December 31, 2019. He was the son of Elmer and Dorothy (Black) Wilson. Harlow married Velma Mae VanDyke August 28, 1954. Harlow was a proud lifetime member of the Local 150 International Union of Operating Engineers. He loved country music. He very much enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. Harlow is survived by his wife Velma of Freeport; three daughters Pamela (James) Welt of Freeport, Robin (Arthur) Linder of Virginia and Jodie Schoch of Freeport; nine grandchildren Jason Alexander, Christopher Jones, Tammy Guinn, Myles Welt, Daniel Wilson Jr., Tanner Schoch, Holly Schoch, and Brady Schoch; and nine great-grandchildren.Harlow was preceded in death by his parents, brother and son Daniel.Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Monday January 6, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home with Rev. Bill Blomberg officiating. A visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Harpo's memory. Please sign his guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020