Harriet Bushman 1918—2019

Harriet Dane. Bushman (Beattie), age 101, formerly of Milledgeville, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Parkview Home in Freeport, IL. She was born on March 3, 1918 in Stockton to the late Leo and Inez (Milliser) Beattie. She was a 1935 graduate of Stockton High School and graduated from the University of Illinois in 1939. Harriet married David L. Bushman on February 11, 1943 in LaSalle, IL. A teacher, Harriet taught Speech, Drama and English for 22 years at Milledgeville, Independence, IA, Chadwick, Freeport and Sterling High School. Harriet was a member of the Milledgeville United Methodist Church, Freeport YMCA, Retired Teachers Association, Heritage League of Stockton, 50-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, and served on the Library Board for 26 years. Her parents, brother, Leonard Beattie, and her husband David Bushman preceded her death. Beloved aunt and great aunt to nieces and nephews.

As per Harriet's wishes a PRIVATE graveside service will be held at Ladies Union Cemetery in Stockton.