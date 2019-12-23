|
|
Harriett F. O'Neill 1926—2019
Harriett F. O'Neill, age 93 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Walnut Acres in Freeport. She was born April 26, 1926 in Morgan, IA; the daughter of the late Ira and Susan (Bloom) Knight. She married Arnold O'Neill on June 20, 1945; he passed on November 5, 1986. Harriett farmed alongside her husband in the Stockton area before moving to Freeport. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Freeport. She loved baking, crocheting, working puzzle books, yardwork and gardening. She is survived by her son, Larry (Trudi) O'Neill of Freeport; daughters, Connie Rhea of Freeport and Linda (Dale) Feltmeyer of AR; 7 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brother, Bernard (Chris) Knight of Shannon, IL; and sisters, Larraine Campbell of Freeport and Delores (Jake) Neuschwander of Lena, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; father and mother-in-law, Frank & Emma O'Neill; daughter, Karen Thompson; granddaughter, Melissa Rhea; brothers, Ira Jr., Rodney, Kenny, Frank, and Arly; and sisters, Darlene Drye, Margie Hooper, and Evelyn Zonzolia. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established for the . Condolence may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019