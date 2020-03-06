|
|
Harry E. Dailey 1940—2020
Harry E. Dailey, 80, of Cedarville, IL, died Friday March 6, 2020 in his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born January 31, 1940 in Rockford, Il, the son of Harry J. and Mildred (Morick) Dailey. Harry married Eleaner Fryer in Freeport, IL. Harry was a tool and die builder. He was a former member of the Freeport Eagles Club. He received an award from the National Arbour Day Foundation in 2001. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, and writing poetry. Harry is survived by his wife Eleanor Dailey of Cedarville, IL; mother, Mildred Harbors of Freeport, IL; sons, Harry (Kim) Dailey of Red Oak, IL and Richard "Rick" Dailey of Cedarville, IL; daughter, Debra (Jon) Wenger of Staunton, IL; step-daughter, Connie Janicke of Freeport, IL; sister Maureen Baldwin of Bradenton, FL; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren. Harry was preceded in death by his father; brother, Stuart Dailey; and his in-laws, George and Verda Fryer. Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Tuesday March 10, 2002 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport with Rev. Tim Wauchope officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in Oakland Cemetery. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to sign Harry's online guestbook and to share memories.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020