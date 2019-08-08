|
Harry Olson 1928—2019
Harry E. Olson, age 91 of Monroe, died Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at his home at the Aster Retirement Community. He was born on March 11, 1928 in Argyle, the son of Lloyd and Anna (Jacobson) Olson. He graduated from Argyle High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army Air Force during WW II, serving in the Philippines and Guam. Harry was united in marriage to Ruth E. Peterson on August 10, 1950 in South Wayne, WI.
Harry worked for Johnson Pontiac for 20 years, and then Alphorn Ford for 20 years. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, VFW Post 2312, Loyal Order of Moose, Lodge #754. Harry also enjoyed golfing, fishing, and watching the Milwaukee Braves/Brewers and Green Bay Packers.
He is survived by his children: Lynn (Ron) Boeck of New Glarus, Ronald (Jeannie) Olson of Pecatonica, IL, and Diane (Mike) Paulson of Monroe; grandchildren: Teri (Derek) Howard and Tracy (Joe) Cooling of Pecatonica, IL; great grandchildren: Ella, Jordan and Emily; brother-in-law, Roger (Rita) Peterson of Port Byron, IL; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Ruth; son, Ricky Olson; sister, Yvonne Ninneman; and brothers, Sheldon and Alton Olson.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor John Tabaka officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Monroe. A visitation will be held Monday, August 12, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Harry's name.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 8 to Aug. 10, 2019