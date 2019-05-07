Harvey C. Ostergard 1938—2019

Harvey C. Ostergard, age 80 of Rock City, IL, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the Stephenson Nursing Center in Freeport. He was born June 5, 1938; the son of the late Ole and Olive (Campbell) Ostergard. He married Carolyn Geiken on June 17, 1956. Harvey was the Mayor of Davis for 20 years, drove semi for Yellow Freight, and owned & operated Ostergard Concrete for over 20 years. His CB handle was "Billy 2." He was a friend of Bill W. for 53 years and was saved on September 30, 1990. Harvey was a member of the Bridge Church of Freeport. He was a workaholic and enjoyed his toys, especially his skid loader. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ostergard of Rock City; children, Christine (Thom) Ostergard-Jewell of Dousman, WI, Anita Ostergard of Stoughton, WI, Merle (TJ Mather) Ostergard of Rock Grove, IL, and Jerry (Tricia) Ostergard of Davis; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; brothers, Edward Ostergard of Corpus Christi, TX, Morrie Ostergard of Davis, IL, and Ray Lake of Las Vegas, NV; brothers and sisters-in-law, John (Sharon) Konstant of Freeport, Carol (Nels) Robieson of Freeport, and Bonnie Stephens of Freeport; special brother-in-law, John Geiken of Freeport; "adopted" son, Michael (Roxanne) Church of Oshkosh, WI; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill (Edna) Ostergard; sisters, Marie (Wayne) Wahl and Marj Meredith; his mother in law, Lucille Konstant; sister-in-law, Juanita (Clarence) Imel; and special uncle, Levi Randall. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 11th at 11:00 a.m. at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Dakota, IL with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at the Davis Cemetery in Davis, IL. A memorial fund has been established for the Alzheimer's Assc., the Bridge Church, and AA Org. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from May 7 to May 9, 2019