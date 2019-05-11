|
|
Harvey J. Grimes 1924—2019
Harvey J. Grimes, 94, of Freeport, IL died Thursday, May 9, 2019. Harvey was born June 9, 1924 in Melvin, Michigan, the son of Jay and Eva (Groat) Grimes. Harvey married Dorothy J. Leonard on July 1, 1950 in Gladwin, Michigan. Dorothy passed away October 9, 2012. Harvey was a 1949 graduate of the University of Michigan. He worked as a chemical and environmental engineer for ARCO Petroleum Company. He was an active member of Faith United Methodist Church. Harvey was always busy living his faith through volunteering in the community. Harvey is survived by his daughters, Deb (Joe) Blair of Winslow, Judy (Ken) Moore of Freeport, and son, Fred Grimes of Durango, CO; brother, Ray (Elaine) Grimes of Melvin, Michigan; grandchildren, Eric (Kate) Blair, Amy (Chad) Doobay, Marc (Jessie) Blair, Kevin (Becky) Moore, Megan Moore; and twelve great-grandchildren Thomas Blair, Liam Blair, Patrick Blair, Francis Blair, Anthony Blair, Maura Blair; Luke Doobay, Oliver Doobay, Gloria Doobay; John Moore, Lucy Moore and Issac Moore. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, wife, brother, Ralph Grimes; and sister, JoAnn Sproul. Funeral services for Harvey will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday May 15, 2019 at Faith United Methodist Church, Freeport. Rev. Melissa Meyers will officiate. Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday May 14, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in his memory. Please sign Harvey's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 11 to May 14, 2019