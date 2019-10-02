|
Heath Robbins 1978—2019
Heath Alan Robbins, 41, was born to Richard and Caren (Schultz) Robbins in Freeport, Illinois. He passed away at Javon Bea Hospital in Rockford, Illinois following a brief hospitalization. He is survived by his mother Caren Horn (Wisconsin); his father, Richard Robbins (California); his brother, Aaron Robbins (Elgin, Illinois); his sister Rachel Brown (Sioux Falls, South Dakota); and his two daughters, McKenzie Robbins and Emilie Robbins (both of Freeport, Illinois) Heath worked various jobs in the Freeport area, building heavy machinery and doing plant maintenance. When he wasn't working he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, powerlifting, watching The Red Wings, Game of Thrones, discussing politics and reading Stephen King novels. A memorial service is planned for October 5, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church with Pastor Karen Tews officiating.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019