Helen Amanda Jensen 1920—2019
Helen Amanda Jensen, 99, of Dixon, died Friday, June 28, 2019. Born, June 7, 1920, she was the daughter of Henry and Alma (Madsen) Kjendalen of Iola Wisconsin. She attended Iola Public Schools graduating in 1938.
Helen married Kermit Albert Jensen on September 2, 1940 in Amherst, Wisconsin. They moved to Illinois in 1946 where he farmed in the Dixon area for 45 years. He preceded her in death on November 20, 1992. Helen worked for USF&G as an accountant for 20 years prior to her retirement in 1983. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Christ Care, Esther Circle and Bell Choir.
She is survived by her three daughters; Kathleen Brandt of Champaign, IL, Bonnie Bollman of Dixon, and Linda (Bill) Kested of Geneseo, IL; seven grandchildren, Jim (Roxan) Brandt of Urbana, IL, Jeff Brandt of Champaign, IL, Rick (Chris) Bollman of Dixon, Lisa (Frank) Tavitas of Grapevine, TX, Becky (Bob) Atherton of Hampton, IL, Vicki Kested of Freeport, IL, Susie (Rich) Smice of Hampton, IL; nine great-grandchildren, Paris Brandt of Savoy, IL, Landon Bollman of Dixon, Roman Tavitas of Grapevine, TX, Ethan Tavitas of Grapevine, TX, Anthony Tavitas of Grapevine, TX, Jacob Tavitas of Dixon, Kari Atherton of Hampton, IL, Hunter Sylvester of Freeport, IL, Parker Smice of Hampton, IL; and her special sister/cousin, Roscelia Lease of Galesville, WI.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, Palmer Kjendalen, and sister, Ruth Beck.
Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 am on Monday, August 5, 2019 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am with the Rev. Joseph O'Donnell and Rev. John Beck. Burial of cremated remains will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Dixon following the luncheon.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Dixon.
Arrangements were completed by Preston-Schilling Funeral Home in Dixon.
Condolences may be sent to www.prestonschilling.com.
