Helen Isherwood
Helen Isherwood 1917—2019
Helen O. Isherwood (nee Blankenhorn) age 102 formerly of Chicago, IL passed away peacefully Friday July 19 with her family by her side at Lemont Nursing Home. Mrs. Isherwood worked as a chef for the International College of Surgeons in Chicago for 40 years. She was born May 22, 1917 in Calamine, WI to Richard and Anna (Thomann) Blankenhorn. She was preceded in death by her husband Francis, 5 brothers, 2 sisters & 1 great grandson. Surviving is her sister Sylvia, daughter Frances, 2 grandsons & 6 great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 26, at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton at 2:00 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 20 to July 23, 2019
