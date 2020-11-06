Helen Sellers 1928—2020
Helen Sellers, 92, died Nov 4, 2020 at Walnut Acres. Helen was born July 13, 1928 to Rolley and Maude (Scott) Munson in Cerro Gordo, IL where she graduated high school in 1947. She married John Sellers on November 3, 1958 and lived most of her adult life in Forreston where she worked as bookkeeper for Smith Ford Sales. Helen was the ultimate homemaker. She loved to bake! Her specialty was making carmel cinnamon rolls on a stormy day or night which calmed our fears of the impending weather condition. She loved to garden and always had a freezer full of vegetables. Helen was a proficient seamstress who tailored suits, quilted blankets and sewed for her children and grandchildren. She was as comfortable in the work shop as she was behind the sewing machine. She made "rocking cows" for children, porch swings and other shop projects. At the age of 75, she and John shingled their roof together. Suffering from dementia, she has been a resident of Walnut Acres since 2012 where the nurses and staff made her feel at home and provided excellent care. We are thankful for FHN Hospice and their respectful care during her final days. Survived by: One son, Roger (Teresa) Fandel of Sacramento, CA, and two daughters Tina Fandel Cannova of Boise, ID and Diane Sellers Tawil of Collinsville, IL Eleven grandchildren and twelve great grand children Preceeded in Death: Parents Husband Son: David Sellers Siblings: two brothers, one sister one great granddaughter Cremation, Private family services will be held. Burial will be in White Oak Cemetery in Forreston, IL. Please visit and sign Helen's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com