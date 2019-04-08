|
|
Herbert Booth 1926—2019
Herbert Warren Booth, age 92, of Lena formerly of Monroe, passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at his home. He was born the son of Herman E. and Minnie M. (Moore) Booth on July 8, 1926 in Westfield, New York. Herb was a 1944 graduate of Stoughton High School and a 1949 graduate of the Wisconsin Institute of Mortuary Science in Milwaukee. He was united in marriage to Gertrude E. Grunewald on June 26, 1952 at the First Baptist Church in Beloit.
Herb was a licensed Funeral Director from 1949-1991; and was co-owner of Shriner-Neushwander Funeral Home (now Shriner Hager Gohlke Funeral Home) from 1959 until his retirement.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy from 1944-1946, during WWII. He was formerly a member and past Commander of the Zilmer-Riley American Legion Post #84 in Monroe. Herb was a long time member of the Boy Scouts having earned his Eagle Scout in 1943. He was also a member of the Monroe Lion's Club, National Funeral Directors Association, and Wisconsin Funeral Directors Association. Herb was a member of the Evangelical Free Church in Lena.
Herb, along with his family, enjoyed camping; he was a member of the Pioneer Park R.V. Resort on Lake Delton from 1981-2009 and Alaska Camping 1993-1995.
He is survived by his wife, Gertrude of Madison; daughters, Carol Booth of Madison and Judy (Scott) Abraham of Monroe; two granddaughters, Kristi (Dan) McGee of Owings, MD and Traci Wickler of Lena, IL; five great-grandchildren, Kiley, Leah, and Max Wickler, and Jacob and Mitchel McGee; and grand-dogs, Rosie and Sherman.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister Gwen (Christ) Mesolis.
Memorial Services will be held at 11AM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at SHRINER HAGER GOHLKE Funeral Home in Monroe with Pastor Jim Erb officiating. Military rites will be accorded following the service. Burial will be take place at a later date in German Settlement Cemetery in East Troy.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 4:00-6:00PM at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at: shriner111.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Evangelical Free Church in Lena, Never Forgotten Honor Flight, or Ferguson Cancer Center in Freeport.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2019