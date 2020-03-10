|
|
Hershel Brian Levingston 1955—2020
Hershel Brian Levingston, 64, of Freeport, Illinois departed his earthly life Thursday, February 27, 2020 in California. Hershel was born September 13, 1955 in Freeport, Illinois, to the late Shirley Abernathy Levingston and Hershel B. Levingston Sr. Hershel attended Freeport Senior High School and later joined the United States Marine Corp. in 1973, where he served until 1977. Hershel married Terry Manning Levingston in September of 2004, in Freeport, Illinois. Hershel leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Terry Levingston of Freeport. Two sons Brandon (Jhona) Levingston and Christian Parker of California. One daughter, Ja`Nay Levingston of California. Grandchildren, Bryson King, Alana Levingston, Brandon Levingston Jr., Caira Levingston, and Ka`Liyah Webb. One Sister Sheila Woods of California. Also a host of family and friends. Special brothers, Garry Edison Sr., Kelvin McGee and Stewart Macklin. He was preceded in death by his loving parents, grandparents, and son Brian King, Funeral will be 11:00 am Saturday, March 14, 2020 at St. James C.M.E. Church.Visitation will be from 9:00 am until 11:00 am. Please sign Mr. Levingston's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020