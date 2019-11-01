|
Hildegard M. Erickson 1927—2019
Hildegard M. Erickson, 92, of Freeport, died October 31, 2019 at Manor Court in Freeport. She was born June 23, 1927 to Josef and Magdalena (Lohmaier) Mittler. On October 23, 1952 she married Delbert D. Ehmen in Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany. Mr. Ehman was a member of the U.S. Air Force for 22 years. Mr. Ehman passed away in Madison, Wisconsin in 1973. She then married Albert N. Erickson on June 2, 1979 in Ashton, Illinois. Mr. Erickson worked for IBM for 32 years. He passed away in Freeport on February 14, 2010. Surviving are her step-children, Michael Erickson (Lisa Stegink) Of Evanston, IL., Julie Miller of Milwaukee, Wisconsin and Janet (Richard) Murnane of Mayville, Wisconsin; her nephew's wife, Maria Mittler of Germany; nephew's daughter, Marion (Alexander) Soller and Julian and Quirin of Munich, Germany; nephew's son, Andreas (Margot) Mittler and Kate and Emma of Frankfurt, Germany; also surviving are six step-grandchildren and 8 step-great-grandchildren. Hildegard was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, two sisters, Ingeborg and Gertraud; and nephew Herbert Mittler. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday November 5, 2019 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Rev. Dean Pittelko will officiate. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Please sign Hildegard's guestbook and share a story at www.burketubbs.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019