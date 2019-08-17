Home

Howard Dauphin Obituary
Howard Dauphin 1942—2019
Howard J. Dauphin, age 77, of Mt. Carroll, IL, passed away Thursday August 15, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport, IL. A funeral service will be held at 11am, Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Law Jones Funeral Home in Mt. Carroll. Burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery in Mt. Carroll. Visitation will take place on the day of the service, from 9am to 11am. A memorial fund has been established in his name. Arrangements handled by Law Jones Funeral Home.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2019
