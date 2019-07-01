|
Howard J. Faley 1929—2019
Howard J. Faley, 89, of Freeport IL, passed away on June 28, 2019. He was born on December 5, 1929 to Michael and Marcella (McClain) Faley in Dubuque, Iowa. He attended Loras Academy in Dubuque, Iowa graduating in 1948. During his junior year at Loras Academy, he joined the Naval Reserves where he remained active until 1951. In 1948 he started working for the Illinois Central Railroad until 1951, was drafted in the Army and sent to Korea. On February 4, 1953 he was seriously wounded and returned to the US where he was awarded two purple hearts and the Bronze Star. In October of 1953, he was discharged from the Army and immediately put in the Veterans Administration health system. After returning home in 1953, he attended Bayless Business College and was a business manager at St. Mount Bernard Seminary in Dubuque, Iowa for 2 years. In 1955, he returned to his job for the Illinois Central Railroad as a brakeman. He was a conductor on Amtrak for two years from Freeport to Dubuque, Iowa. In 1984, he retired after 37 years of service due to complications from the war wounds. He was a proud American and honored to serve his country. He was always ready and willing to help his fellow veterans. He was a volunteer driver for the Freeport Veterans Van, driving veterans to the V.A. Medical Center in Madison for 13 years.
He married Dorothy (Thruman) Penticoff on December 2, 1978 at St. Stephens Church in Tallahassee, Florida. Family was a very important part of his life. He was an active member of St. Josephs Catholic Church. He was a very devout Catholic, a Eucharistic Minister for many years, took communion to shut-ins unable to get to church, a Sacristan, and member of the finance committee at St. Josephs Church. Organizations included the Korean War Veterans, the Amvets, VFW Life Members, American Legion Life Member, former County Commander, 2nd Indian Head Div. Life Member, 9th Infantry Division, Disabled American Veterans, Purple Heart, Forty & Eight, Knights of Columbus, and Eagles Club.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy J. Faley, 4 sons: Dennis Faley, Kevin Faley, Steve Faley, all from Waterloo, Iowa; David Faley from Madison, Wisconsin; stepchildren: Cheryl L. Gundry of Florida, Denny Penticoff of Arkansas; grandchildren: Joe Faley, Sami Faley, Katie Faley, all of Iowa; step-grandchildren: Tana Gundry of Florida, Joshua Penticoff of Arkansas; great-grandchildren: Audriana Faley and Haleigh Little of Iowa; step great-grandchildren: Christian Troy Cannon of Florida, and Quintin and Roma Lee Penticoff of Arkansas. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters and brothers, Eileen (Faley) Schilling and Phyllis (Faley) Purtell, and Wayne and John.
Funeral service will be held on Friday July 5, 2019 at 11 AM, at St. Josephs Catholic Church in Freeport. A visitation will be held on Wednesday July 3, 2019 from 4-7 PM, with Scripture Service at 3:30 PM, at Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel in Freeport. A memorial has been established in his name for the Korean War Veterans Association.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 1 to July 3, 2019