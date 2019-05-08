Ilo M. Thinnes 1935—2019

Ilo M. Thinnes, age 84 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, IL. She was born October 24, 1935 in Cadiz Township, WI; the daughter of the late Floyd and Georgianna (Eells) Holloway. She graduated from Winslow High School in 1953. She was a veteran of W.A.C.S. from 1954-1956, spending some time in Japan. Ilo married Andrew J. Thinnes Jr. on May 25, 1957 at the First Reformed Church (known today as Bethany U.C.C. Andrew passed on January 23, 2012. Ilo had worked at Micro Switch in data services for 41 years, retiring in 1997. She was an aquatics instructor at the YMCA for 10 years. She was a member of Bethany UCC of Freeport and served on the board and as the church historian since 1980. Her memberships also include the Orangeville Country Swingers, the Ladies Eighteen Hole Golf League, and Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed golfing and square dancing, traveling and playing bridge, and just playing cards. Ilo also recorded a hole-in-one. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. She is survived by her son, Roger (Kristy) Thinnes, Daughter, Terri (Jim) Dirksen, all from Freeport, Granddaughters, Krista (Leighton) Meador of Davis Junction, Kadie Dirksen Roscoe, & Kalah Dirksen of California, and grandsons, Andrew J. Thinnes III and Cameron Thinnes of Freeport; brother, Ray (Shelby) Holloway of Freeport; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Andrew; sisters, Theo and Fern; and brothers, Merrill, Harold, Earl, James and Roy Holloway. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 13th from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Bethany UCC in Freeport. The funeral service will be Tuesday, May 14th at 10:00 am also at the church. Interment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established for Bethany UCC. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from May 8 to May 12, 2019