Ilse Havenith 1929—2019

Ilse Havenith, 89 of Freeport died Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Liberty Village. Born October 27, 1929 in Tubingen, Germany, she was the daughter of Karl and Matilda Kleeman. Ilse immigrated to the United States in September of 1957 and became a United States citizen in 1978. She worked at St. Francis School for Exceptional Children for almost 20 years. She was an amazing seamstress and enjoyed cooking as well. Surviving are her daughter, Esther (Kevin) Baldauf of Pearl City; sons Ralph Wiedmann of Grand Island, Nebraska; Karl (Julie) Havenith of Valparaiso, Indiana; Mark Havenith of South Beloit; along with grandchildren; Dillon, Amanda, Sophia, Soren, Gunther, Max, Chris, Michael and Patty. She was preceded in death by her father and mother; husband, Gunter and daughter Marina Schuetz. Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at 2pm at Zion Community Church in Pearl City at 10100 W. Sabin Church Rd. Pearl City, IL with Pastor Wayne Fischer officiating. There will be fellowship time after the service with the family. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from July 12 to July 14, 2019