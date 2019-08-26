|
Ina Maud (Gill) Mayer 1926—2019
Ina Maud (Gill) Mayer devoted her life to helping children learn. She passed peacefully on Sunday, Aug. 25, a little more than a month after the death of her beloved husband Clarence (Casey) Mayer. Both spent most of their adult lives as teachers in Freeport. Although her final years were challenged by macular degeneration and dementia, Mrs. Mayer never lost her love of reading or hearing a good story, a pleasure she passed along to her daughters. Mrs. Mayer was born in rural Dane County, Wisconsin, on Dec. 16, 1926, the fourth of six children born to Edith and Earl Gill. She earned a teaching certificate from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville, and taught in Evansville, Wisconsin, and then in New Glarus, Wisconsin, where she met Casey, who was captivated by the vivacious kindergarten teacher. They were married on April 10, 1949, and moved to Freeport in 1952. In 1969, she returned to school and completed her B.S. in education at Platteville. She taught fourth grade at Jane Addams Elementary School in Cedarville. She became a reading specialist at Blackhawk Elementary School, helping numerous children go from being struggling to confident readers. She retired in 1988 to travel with her husband, volunteer as campground hosts in Missouri, Montana and New Mexico, volunteer at Freeport schools, and visit grandchildren, introducing another generation to the joy of reading. Mrs. Mayer is survived by her daughters, Jean Mayer of Tampa, Florida; Cindy (Steve) O'Dell of Irvine, California; and Peggy (Jeff) Young of Kalispell, Montana; four grandchildren; her sister-in-law Betty Jo Gill; Casey's brother and his wife, Marvin and Lauretta Mayer; and numerous nieces and nephews. Donations in her memory may be made to the Parkview Foundation or Freeport Health Network's hospice program. Following cremation services provided by Walker Mortuary, her ashes will be interred at Oakland Cemetery in a private ceremony. Her family is especially appreciative of the loving care provided by the Parkview staff and Freeport Health Network hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
