|
|
Inez June Pierce 1922—2020
Inez June Pierce, age 97 of Stockton, IL, passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020 at the Lena Living Center in Lena, IL. She was born June 23, 1922; the daughter of the late Guy and Corlyn (Stees) Keltner. She married Melvin Pierce on February 16, 1946; he died on January 28, 2013. Inez graduated from Pearl City High School in 1940, she then attended a year at Manchester College North Manchester. Before her marriage, she had been employed as a secretary for WJ Rawleigh Co. in Freeport, IL. She farmed with her husband until 1977 when they moved to Stockton. Inez was a member of the Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren of Pearl City and of the Stockton Women's Club. She enjoyed typing, crocheting, knitting and taking trips. Most of all she loved her family especially attending her grandchildren's birthdays and sporting events. She is survived by her daughters, Marcia Blair of Pearl City, Julene (Matthew Grill) Brubaker of Tangent, OR, and Marilyn Smital of Pearl City; son, Kenneth (Brenda) Pierce of Stockton; 23 grandchildren; 47 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Melvin; brothers, Wayne and Lloyd; sister, Erma Flack; infant brother, Harlan; grandson, Robert Blair; and great grandson, Channing Blair. The funeral Service will take place on Saturday, March 21st at 11:00 a.m. at the Yellow Creek Church of the Brethren, 12602 W. Dublin Rd, Pearl City, IL with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at the Yellow Creek Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2020