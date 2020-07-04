So sad to read about Irene's passing. She was the most wonderful second mother to me and I have such fond memories of growing up with the Schuberts across the field. Always knew that I was welcome there and it was a quiet respite from the chaos of our house! Irene was so very special in so many ways. I wish her blessed peace and a heavenly experience as I know that's where she will be! Prayers and hugs to all of you. ❤❤❤

Cindy Norten (Ertmer)

Friend