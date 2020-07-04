Dear Schubert family, Sorry for your loss of Irene, she was a sweet lady that will be dearly missed, your in my thoughts and prayers.
Gary Libberton
Family
July 2, 2020
So sad to read about Irene's passing. She was the most wonderful second mother to me and I have such fond memories of growing up with the Schuberts across the field. Always knew that I was welcome there and it was a quiet respite from the chaos of our house! Irene was so very special in so many ways. I wish her blessed peace and a heavenly experience as I know that's where she will be! Prayers and hugs to all of you. ❤❤❤
Cindy Norten (Ertmer)
Friend
July 1, 2020
I am sorry to read of Irene's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Sharon Sarles
Friend
July 1, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
eloise pierce
Neighbor
July 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Irene was a remarkable woman and a great inspiration to all who knew her
Janeen Goebel
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
Our sincerest sympathies at this time of loss. Remember Jim & Irene fondly. Many dancing memories. May God bless you and keep you.
Bob & Sally Foley
Friend
July 1, 2020
So sorry to hear of Irene passing. She was a great lady. Out thoughts are with the family
Paul Knauer
Friend
July 1, 2020
Sad to her of her passing. I always enjoyed talking to her over the years. GOD BE WITH YOU ALL.
Oliver Hager
Friend
July 1, 2020
So very sorry for the loss of your loved one. Thoughts and prayers to Irene's family.
Phil Sr. Gothard
July 1, 2020
I will miss seeing here at Willow. She was a super lady. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Tim Magee
July 1, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Irene's passing. She was a servant of the Lord. My thought and prayers are with her family. Morseville has lost a treasure.
Ann Coppernoll
Friend
July 1, 2020
My deepest sympathy... always enjoyed talking old time memories with her. Morresville memories from my childhood while visiting my grandparents. She and my mom were classmates.
Gail Raab Westaby
