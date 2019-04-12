Irma I. Wallock 1929—2019

Irma Irene Wallock, age 89 of Dakota, IL, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. She was born April 30, 1929; the daughter of the late Fred and Mabel (Timms) Wachlin. Irma married Elmer Woodley on November 30, 1947; he passed on May 16, 1965. She married Lawrence Wallock on October 30, 1971; he passed on April 17, 2012. She attended Dakota High School. Irma worked as head cook at the boy's school and the high school in Dakota. She was later employed at Honeywell in Freeport. She was a former member of the Moose Club. She enjoyed crafts and cake decorating. She also loved traveling and wintering in Texas. She is survived by three sons, Wayne (Donna) Woodley of Freeport, Gary Woodley of Dakota, and Darrell (Rhona) Woodley of Lena, IL; grandchildren, Dawn (Tom) Boyer, Brian (Jasmina) Woodley, Lisa (Gary) Sigurslid, Stephanie (Steve) Kloepping, Tim Woodley, Brad (Jodene) Woodley, Nichole Hartman; and 14 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; sister; and brother. The funeral service will be held on Monday April 15th at 11:00 a.m. at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Dakota, IL with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at the Dakota Cemetery in Dakota. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019