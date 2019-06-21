|
|
Jack E. Parkinson 1937—2019
Jack Edward Parkinson, 82, of Freeport, died Thursday June 20, 2019 in his home. Jack was born February 26, 1937 in Freeport, Illinois, the son of Orie and Hilda (Otte) Parkinson. On July 29, 1956 he married Norma Kurth in Williamsburg, Virginia. Jack served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1959. Jack co-owned and operated Rock Valley Packaging Company. He was a member of First Lutheran Church and Freeport Eagles Club. From 1971-1977 he was a Freeport City Alderman. He enjoyed golfing and bowling in his free time and following the Chicago Bears. Surviving is his wife, Norma Parkinson of Freeport; son, Tom (Christina) Parkinson of Freeport; daughter, Teresa Parkinson of Freeport; three grandchildren, Katelin, Zack, and Brooke Parkinson two sisters-in-law, Diane Parkinson and Sharon Kurth; brother-in-law, Wayne Kurth; also surviving are many nephews and nieces. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John; nephew, Leslie Parkinson; in-laws, Harold and Edith Kurth; sister-in-law, Carol Kurth; and brother-in-law, Wendell Kurth. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday June 24, 2019 at First Lutheran Church. Pastor Keith Johnson will officiate. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Sunday June 23, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Burial will be in Lena Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial have been established for, First Lutheran Church, Leonard C Ferguson Cancer Center, and . Please sign Jack's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 21 to June 23, 2019