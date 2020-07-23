Jack Elrick 2020
Jack Elrick, age 75, of East Dubuque, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Social distancing and masks are recommended. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Schapville Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Schapville, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Jack's memory to the Schapville Church Cemetery Committee. Family and friends are invited to share in Jack's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com
.