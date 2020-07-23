1/1
Jack Elrick
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Elrick 2020
Jack Elrick, age 75, of East Dubuque, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital, Dubuque, Iowa. A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Law-Jones Funeral Home, Elizabeth. Social distancing and masks are recommended. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Schapville Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Schapville, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Jack's memory to the Schapville Church Cemetery Committee. Family and friends are invited to share in Jack's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUL
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Schapville Zion Presbyterian Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc
107 N Main St
Elizabeth, IL 61028
(815) 858-3317
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Law-Jones Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved