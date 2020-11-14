Jack Lee Beyer 1944—2020
Jack Lee Beyer, 76, of Stockton, IL, went to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Jack was born on August 24, 1944 in Stephenson County, the son of Melvin and Ruth Beyer. He entered the Marine Corp from 1962 to 1966 and served in the Vietnam War. Jack work for the Jo Daviess County Highway Maintenance Dept and retired in 2005. Jack married the love of his life, Dixie Pieper on October 1, 1966. They enjoyed traveling, wintering in Florida, and spending each day together. They raised three beautiful children. Two daughters: Candace Rutledge (Bobby Hubbs) of Woodstock, IL, and Teresa Beyer (Jennifer Schroeder) of Machesney Park, IL; and a son, Jeff Beyer (Laurie Beyer) of Winnebago, IL.
Jack Beyer is survived by 5 grandchildren: Kristen Goodchild, Kelsie Hardy, Kyle Dalton, Kayla Beyer, and Evan Beyer; 2 great-grandchildren: Aubrie Goodchild and Liam Dalton; one sister, Shirley Graff of Lena, IL, one brother, John (Patrice) Beyer of Brandon, FL, many nieces and nephews, brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws.
Jack Beyer is preceded in death by his brothers: Eugene Beyer, Melvin Beyer, and David Beyer; along with his parents, Melvin and Ruth Beyer.
Jack was a one of a kind guy, whom loved everyone as much as they loved him. He enjoyed the outdoors, spending time with his family, and was a member of the VFW. Jack's lighthearted wittiness kept everyone laughing and will be deeply missed by many.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday November 18, 2020, from 3 PM to 7 PM, at the Schwarz Park Blvd Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd, in Freeport, IL.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday November 19, 2020 at 1 PM, also at the Schwarz Park Blvd Chapel, with Pastor Robert Phelps and Chaplain Teresa Beyer officiating. Final salute with military honors and burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 2514 IL 26, in Freeport, IL.
A memorial has been established in Jack Beyer's name. The family wishes to thank the intensive care unit staff and doctors at William Middleton Veterans Hospital in Madison, WI, for their wonderful care and compassion, along with family and friends for their ongoing prayers and support. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com