Jack W. Packard 1926—2019
Jack Wayne Packard, 92, of Rockford, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Born and raised in Freeport, the son of Stacy and Hazel Packard, he married LaVonne (Bonnie) Geiser on September 6, 1947. She predeceased him on January 5, 2013. Jack graduated from Freeport High School in 1944. Worked at Elco Industries, Inc. and Alpine Bank. Survived by three children, Barry (Belinda) Packard of Rockford, IL; Dian (John) Fruth of Sarasota, FL; Mark (Laurel) Packard of Rockford, IL; six grandchildren: Curtis (Jennifer) Packard, Jonathan Packard, Carolyn (Austin) Massee, Lindsay (Kevin) Whitcher, Lisa Packard, and Lesley (Matt) Taylor; eight great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Jean Schneider of Freeport, IL.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Olson's North Main Chapel, 2811 N. Main St., Rockford with Rev. Bill Patterson officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service in the chapel. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Jack W. Packard Endowment for Quality and Patient Safety, care of Mercy Health Development Foundation, Ingersoll Building, 2400 North Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103; United Way of Rock River Valley, 612 N. Main St., Rockford, IL 61103 or Crusader Community Health Foundation, Attn: Kathy Olson VP Development, 1200 West State Street, Rockford, IL 61102. To share a memory, condolence or view full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 25 to May 28, 2019