Jacob Phillip Backus 1972—2020
Jacob P. Backus, 47 of Freeport, IL died January 15th, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital in Rockford, IL. He was born on June 23, 1972 at Freeport Memorial Hospital to Allen (Jake) and Mary (Giuffre) Backus. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1990. He continued his education at Highland Community College. He was a machinist by trade and worked for a number of years at Machine Shop & Supply in Rockford, IL.
He was a Boy Scout in his youth. He enjoyed hunting and trapping, working on computers, and spending time with his friends and family.
In 2009, he suffered a debilitating stroke that left him quadriplegic. Despite this setback, he used adaptive technologies and pure gumption to resume his passion for computers as well as start his own business Dracolune LLC.
He will always be remembered for his wicked sense of humor, adding much laughter to any family events, and his kindness to those around him.
He is survived by his parents, two brothers; Mike (Cindy) Backus and Will (Tiffany) Backus, and bonus sister Jessie (Chris) Colvin. Three nephews; Riley, Anthony, and Emerson Backus and five nieces; Delanie, Charlotte, and Evelynn Backus, Kaylynn and Reese Pulfrey. Three aunts; Marian Balsamo, Margaret (Bob) Wild, and Barbara (Steve) Love and seven cousins; Christina (Dan) Heir, Michelle (Kirk) Walden, Tammy (Todd) Hoeft, Kevin (Kellie Mahoney) Pfeiffer, Elizabeth (Angela) Love-Hamlin, Nathanael (LaQuita) Love, and Andrew Love. He is also survived by his close friends; John (Misty) Levenick and Corey Pulfrey.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; Donald & Mildred (Paryzek) Backus, Vincent & Ellen (O'Leary) Giuffre. Two uncles; Carl Backus and Marty Balsamo and one nephew; Sebastian Backus.
A non-traditional funeral service will be held on January 19th, 2020 from 1:00pm until 4:00pm at Schwarz Funeral Home Park Blvd Chapel in Freeport, IL with a private interment.
As Jacob was an avid Weird Al Yankovic fan, the wearing of Hawiian shirts, other appropriate regalia, or apparel would be welcomed.
A memorial fund has been established for the Northwestern Illinois Children's Dyslexia Center and R.A.M.P.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020