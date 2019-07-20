|
James A. "Jim" Mangan 1935—2019
James A. "Jim" Mangan, 84, of Freeport and Indian Wells, Ca. died Thursday July 18, 2019 in Veterans Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin. He was born July 5, 1935 in DeWitt, Iowa the son of Tibertus J. and Mary (Cleary) Mangan. Jim was a United States Army Veteran, serving in Korea. He was stationed in Seoul and Yung Dung Po. He married Darlene R. Olson on December 3, 1959 in Loves Park, Illinois. Jim was owner and general manger of Eagle Distributing Inc. Anheuser-Busch Beers, Freeport, Illinois for forty years. Mr. Mangan belonged to Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church Freeport and Sacred Heart Parish, Palm Desert, Ca. His memberships included; Knights of Columbus # 653, Elks Lodge # 617, V.F.W. # 998, AMVETS # 32, American Legion # 197, Eagles Club # 679 Korean War Veterans Aquin Boosters and Freeport Country Club. He also belonged to Assoc. Beer Distributors of Illinois and National Beer Wholesalers of America. Jim was passionate about family, friends, travel, golf, basketball and baseball.
Jim is survived by his children, Renee (Anthony) Rendine of Corona, CA., Patrice Mangan of Freeport and Joseph (Kristi) of Indian Wells, CA.; grandchildren, Michael Garvin and Heather Ontjes Tolly; great-grandchildren, Mason and Marilyn Garvin; brothers, William Mangan of Marshalltown, IA. and Gale Mangan of Newark, DE.; sister, Maryann (Robert) Bonamie of Wellington, FL.; and special friend, Clara Hansen of Freeport. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday July 25, 2019 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church .Rev. Kenneth Anderson will officiate . Visitation will be 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday July 24, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. There will also be a visitation 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at St. Thomas on Thursday. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. A memorial has been established in Mr. Mangan's memory.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 20 to July 23, 2019