James Allen DeMeester 1966—2020
James Allen DeMeester: March 5, 1966 – March 19, 2020 passed away on the first day of spring at home after a 13 year battle with cancer. Jim was born in Freeport to Dick and Janet (Cummings) DeMeester and was a graduate of Aquin High School. He was also co-owner of DeMeester Greenhouses & Lawn Care of Freeport. Jim loved his family and his job and enjoyed fishing.
He is survived by his wife Jackie of 31 years, daughter Ashley DeMeester of Forreston, IL; two sons, Ryan and Brandon DeMeester, both of Freeport; and one grandson, Bentley DeMeester.
He was preceded in death by his mother Janet DeMeester Luy and Casimir "Dick" DeMeester.
A private family service will be held. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020