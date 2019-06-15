Home

Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
James B. Cloud

James B. Cloud Obituary
James B. Cloud 1931—2019
James Bruce Cloud, born March 5, 1931 in Freeport, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2019. He was a resident of Parkview Home in Freeport. He was a former U.S. Marine and served in the Korean war, participating in operations against enemy forces until he was injured in 1952. After honorable discharge at rank of sergeant in 1954, he completed his education at the University of Illinois, earning a master's degree in ceramic engineering. Jim also played football for the university. He worked at Ipsen Corporation until his retirement. He developed ceramic materials for the space program. Jim's wife Wilma passed in 2012. He was a fan of both University of Wisconsin and University of Illinois football. Jim was preceded in death by his parents George and Corrine Cloud, brother George Cloud Jr, sisters Hazel Hendricks and Gladys Casford (Judy), as well as nephew David Cloud, nieces Patricia Grinnell, and Anna Bergman (Joanne). He is survived by nephews John Casford, William Cloud and David Coventry, and nieces Donna Smith, Linda Gorski, and Cynthia Senecal. Jim was a kind, happy and well respected man whose infectious smile will be missed by all. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday June 21, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home. Please sign Jim's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 15 to June 18, 2019
