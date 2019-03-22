James D. Jacobs 1937—2019

James D. Jacobs, age 81 of Lake Carroll, IL, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 surrounded by his family at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. He was born November 10, 1937; the son of Walter and Bernice (Shafer) Jacobs. He attended Freeport Schools. James served in the U.S. Navy for 3 years, stationed in Cuba. He married Joan Fischer on April 18, 1959 in Elizabeth, IL. He was a toy and package designer at Structo and retired from Micro/Honeywell as a package designer. He had a passion for anything motorcycle related, including riding his motorcycle on the ice and attending motorcycle races with his family. He and his wife enjoyed their many trips antique hunting, especially for toy cast iron cap guns. He enjoyed doing flea markets and running various antique shops with his family. James started skiing later in life with his family which turned into becoming a ski instructor at Lake Carroll Plum Tree. He always loved crossword lottery tickets. One of his favorite things was spending time with family at the lake. He loved attending his grandchildren and great grandchildren's sporting events. He is survived by his wife, Joan of Lake Carroll; son, Mark (Jenice) Jacobs of Cedarville, IL and their children, McKinzie (Garrett) Rieck, Miles Jacobs, and Maggie Jacobs; his daughter, Renee (Craig) Houghton of Rock City, IL and their children, Jessica (Dan) Sheets, Brittany (Kevin) Dwyer, and Brandon Houghton; great grandchildren, Cali, Kelsie, Wyatt, Grey, Bennett, and Crew; aunt, Dawn Gibler and family; sister-in-laws, Janice O'Brien and Diane (Steve) Rees and their families. Cremation rites have been accorded. A private family gathering will be held at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2019